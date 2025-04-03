El Paso County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man killed in police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the man killed in a police shooting as 38-year-old Nathaniel Altman.

On Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police said someone called 911 saying a man was breaking into cars and threatening a person with a gun.

WATCH: New video shows deadly police shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

Police say they tried to take Altman into custody, but he was non-compliant. They say he exited a vehicle with a firearm, and one officer shot and killed the suspect.