Crews working rollover crash on northbound I-25, north of Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs city officials confirm that first responders are working a rollover crash on northbound I-25 near North Academy Boulevard.

Colorado State Patrol says the call came in at 11:21 a.m. The fire department says the people in the car are being transported for medical evaluation.

Source: James Davis

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two northbound lanes are blocked, as well as one southbound lane.