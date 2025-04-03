Crews working rollover crash on northbound I-25, north of Academy Boulevard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs city officials confirm that first responders are working a rollover crash on northbound I-25 near North Academy Boulevard.
Colorado State Patrol says the call came in at 11:21 a.m. The fire department says the people in the car are being transported for medical evaluation.
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two northbound lanes are blocked, as well as one southbound lane.