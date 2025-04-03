Colorado sues HHS, RFK Jr. over cuts to funding as state stands to lose $229 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado is joining a coalition of 23 states in suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. over the termination of over $11 billion in federal public health grants, alleging the cuts are unlawful and harmful.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pulled back $11.4 billion in funding that was allocated to state and community health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional $1 billion was also terminated from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, CNN reports.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, seeks a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief that would immediately halt the funding cuts.

The coalition argues that though the funds were allocated during the pandemic, they were never intended to only be used for COVID-19 response. They say the widespread rollback will result in the discontinuation of essential public health services and lead to layoffs of thousands of healthcare workers.

The states' attorneys general also argue that the funding cuts will weaken efforts to stem infectious diseases like bird flu and measles, which are currently on the rise.

According to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Colorado stands to lose over $229 million from the cancellations.

In a statement, Weiser claims the grant terminations came with "no warning or legally valid explanation" and are already causing chaos for state health agencies that rely on the funding for "urgent public health needs."

"If the funding is not restored, important state public health programs and initiatives will have to be dissolved or disbanded, including immunization distribution, training for local public health agencies focused on infectious disease surveillance and investigation, lab services, and replacing worn out lab equipment," Weiser said in a press release.

In the release, Weiser said the cuts would have a negative impact on Coloradoans in need of behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.

“America just went through a pandemic—one that erased jobs throughout the country, upended our lives, and caused the deaths of thousands of Coloradans," Weiser said. "The public health impacts of that pandemic continue to linger, including mental health and substance abuse challenges. This action of Secretary Kennedy to defund committed grants for public health and behavioral health purposes is inexplicable, illegal, and will cause untold damage to Colorado, I will always fight to protect Colorado and challenge illegal and harmful actions like this one.”