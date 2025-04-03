Skip to Content
Colorado Springs family displaced after LG refrigerator catches fire

today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department has ruled that a house fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction of a couple's LG refrigerator. The fire started on Monday in the home on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

The couple and their child are now displaced, as their kitchen and parts of their home are damaged by smoke. They say they're not sure how much the repairs will cost yet or how long it will take before they can live in their home again.

Jade and Cody Aigner, the homeowners, say they watched firefighters respond to their home through their Ring Doorbell. Thankfully, the whole family was out, and their many pets were safely found.

"I was honestly distraught the whole drive home. I was just bawling and freaking out. I wasn't sure at that point, obviously, how bad it was," Jade Aigner said. "As I was watching the ring on the drive home, it just became more and more clear that it was a lot more serious than I was hoping."

Now, the couple is asking for help from the community as they navigate the next steps.

To contribute to the family's fundraiser, click here.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

