Skip to Content
News

21-year-old Pueblo man arrested for murder after man is found dead on front porch of home

Investigators at the crime scene
KRDO
Investigators at the crime scene
By
New
today at 8:21 PM
Published 8:36 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a dead person in the 1900 block of W. 21st. Street.

The PPD said responding officers found an unresponsive man on the front porch of a home. He was declared dead by fire/rescue personnel.

PDD detectives began a homicide investigation and identified 21-year-old Andrew Martinez as the suspect. The department said he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The victim will be identified at a later time.

The PPD said this is the second homicide in the city so far this year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content