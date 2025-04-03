21-year-old Pueblo man arrested for murder after man is found dead on front porch of home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a dead person in the 1900 block of W. 21st. Street.

The PPD said responding officers found an unresponsive man on the front porch of a home. He was declared dead by fire/rescue personnel.

PDD detectives began a homicide investigation and identified 21-year-old Andrew Martinez as the suspect. The department said he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The victim will be identified at a later time.

The PPD said this is the second homicide in the city so far this year.