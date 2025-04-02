Skip to Content
Pueblo Police Department receives international accreditation for third time

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they've received international accrediation from a program that vets law enforcement agencies for professional excellence.

The department says this is the third time they've been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The program is voluntary, and the Pueblo Police Department says less than 5% of agencies nationwide have received the recognition.

“I want to thank and acknowledge Corporal Katie LaConte for her hard work in ensuring that we once again completed our accreditation process without any standards issues,” stated Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller in a release. “The men and women of our department are committed to upholding nationally recognized best practices, and it shows with our third accreditation.”

The department says it took them three years of evaluations and policy updates to first gain accreditation back in 2017.

Celeste Springer

