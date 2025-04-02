PUEBLO PD: Officers find wanted man asleep at the wheel with stolen gun

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after 2 a.m. on April 1, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was dispatched to the intersection of 7th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle with a gun visible on the passenger seat. According to the PPD, officers surrounded the vehicle and instructed the driver to exit. The man initially attempted to flee but quickly surrendered without further incident.

The PPD identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jordan Aldaz.

According to the department, officers located a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia in Aldaz's possession. In addition, he had an active felony warrant for Contempt of Court, which included Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute Scheduled I, II, Possession of a Controlled Substance Scheduled I, II, III, VI, V, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl.

The PPD said Jordan Aldaz has been previously featured on the Safe Streets Wanted list twice. He is now facing multiple charges, including Contempt of Court, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving, Habitual Traffic Offender, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Restraining Order Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Theft.