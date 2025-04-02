Icy roadways lead to multiple crashes in Woodmen area, expect delays on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – KRDO13 is tracking numerous crashes across the northern part of the city, particularly in the Woodmen area, after overnight snow led to icy, slick roadways this morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation predicts an at least 13-minute delay in your commute on northbound I-25 if you're passing between Woodmen Road (exit 149) and North Academy Boulevard (exit 150).

The delay comes after a crash on northbound I-25 just south of Woodmen that blocked the right thru lane and the left exit lane just after 6:30 a.m. Crews have reopened the thru lane since, but the left exit lane to Woodmen remains blocked, the city said. It is unclear when it will be reopened.

Another crash on I-25, which happened at around 7 a.m., blocked the center and right lanes of the interstate just north of Woodmen and the entrance ramp from Woodmen to northbound I-25. According to the city, the entrance ramp and thru lanes were reopened at around 7:47 a.m., but drivers should remain cautious and drive slow in the area.

According to the city, there was also a rollover crash off westbound Woodmen and Golden Sage Road at around 6:50 a.m. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries, but drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work.

This is a developing story and may be updated as road conditions change.