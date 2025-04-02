D11 school board discusses revising/repealing equity policy concerning DEI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies were a big topic of discussion at the District 11 school board meeting on Wednesday night.

It comes as government agencies both here and in Washington are slashing DEI initiatives, which follow a presidential order that says failure to do so could result in the loss of federal funds.

D11 was recently sent a letter from the Department of Education requesting compliance.

On Wednesday, board members discussed the idea of potential changes, but more-so an entire repeal to their current equity policy.

Many board members say it's redundant and could use updates that reflect the needs of all students.

D11's current equity policy was adopted in 2020.

Part of its equity definition reads in part "District 11 defines equity as a framework that provides everyone the same access to the same opportunities... Equity begins by acknowledging unequal starting places and works to continually correct and address the imbalance."

The board's addressing of the current policy comes in light of a "Dear Colleague Letter" from the U.S. Department of Education - Office for Civil Rights, last month.

Board director Julie Ott said, "I don't want us to knee jerk reaction to everything that comes out of the federal government that suggests that we have to do away with values that are built into our system."

Treasurer Lauren Nelson added, "There is guidance to promote hiring of vendors based on not quality of their business and what they'll bring to the district, but based on race or gender identity or sex."

The letter emphasizes the fact that if schools do not do away with what they call "discriminatory practices justified under the banner of DEI," they risk losing federal funding.

One of the two community speakers gave her thoughts to the board: "I am a black woman. What you don't see is the European, the Asian, the first peoples parts of me. I am diverse, and I have to stand up for equitable treatment of all."

Wednesday night’s policy discussion was a non-action item on the agenda, meaning the board did not vote to actually change anything for now.

They did, however, agree to have an official repeal vote at their next meeting.