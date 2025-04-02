Alex Ovechkin records 892nd career goal to move a hat trick away of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal Wednesday and is now three tally shy of breaking Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky’s 31-year NHL record.

Down 4-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes late in the second period, Ovechkin scored on a 5-on-3 power play in the Capitals’ 5-1 loss in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was the 39-year-old’s 39th goal of the season.

After the game, Ovechkin said it was great to have Gretzky’s support during the historic chase.

“It’s great for hockey,” he said. “Obviously, we have a relationship. He told me of his support. I’m pretty sure he’s going to join the team and he is going to follow us.”

Carolina has been good for Ovechkin.

The Russian forward netted his 32nd career road goal at the Lenovo Center to extend his highest career goal total at any venue on the road, including his first.

Ovechkin was also selected by the Capitals with the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft when the arena was known as the RBC Center.

With the victory, Carolina clinched a playoff berth.

The Eastern Conference-best Capitals have seven games remaining in the regular season and will next face the Chicago Blackhawks at the Capital One Arena on Friday.

