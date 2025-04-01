Woodland Park charity raises funds for earthquake victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that devastated Myanmar late last week, a Woodland Park-based charity has raised almost $80,000 for relief efforts.

The fundraiser is benefiting Better Burma, a nonprofit based in Woodland Park that provides direct aid to those in need in the affected region.

The GoFundMe page started by Better Burma says:

"Myanmar has been facing immense challenges, from political instability to ongoing conflict and displacement. This earthquake has only deepened the suffering, leaving many communities, especially marginalized ethnic and religious minorities, without access to the aid they desperately need."

Better Burma says they are working to ensure that support reaches these vulnerable populations, regardless of location or political barriers.

