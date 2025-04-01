NRA joins El Paso County man in suing to stop voter-approved Colorado excise tax on guns, ammo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The National Rifle Association (NRA) is joining a number of gun rights organizations and an El Paso County resident in filing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality a 6.5% excise tax on guns and ammo sold in Colorado, set to go into effect today, April 1.

Proposition KK was passed by voters in November. It creates a 6.5% excise tax on firearm-related purchases in the state of Colorado. Firearm dealers, manufacturers and ammunition sellers are responsible for paying the new tax on their retail sales.

The tax revenue will be used to fund crime victim support services, mental health services for veterans and youth, and school safety programs.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Denver District Court by the NRA, the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Colorado State Shooting Association, Magnum Shooting Center and an NRA member from El Paso County.

The suit seeks to overturn the excise tax, claiming that it violates the second amendment by unfairly burdening law-abiding gun owners and retailers.

"Colorado’s firearms excise tax is an overt assault on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Coloradans and a deliberate attempt to discourage the exercise of constitutionally protected freedoms," John Commerford, Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, said. “We are pleased to join with other Second Amendment advocates in this lawsuit to protect and defend the fundamental right to keep and bear arms."

In a statement, the NRA said it is asking for a declaratory judgment stating that the tax is unconstitutional and a permanent injunction preventing its enforcement.

Proposition KK is expected to generate approximately $39 million in state tax revenue a year.