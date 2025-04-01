Last minute votes cast in Colorado Springs municipal election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - April 1st marks the final day to vote in the Colorado Springs municipal election. The local election is for six district city council seats.

Some incumbent names can be found on your ballot along with some new. A full list of candidates and some information about them can be found here.

As of Tuesday afternoon, District 1 has had the highest voter turnout according to this map from the city. They say a little over a quarter of the district has turned their ballots in. Districts 3 and 5 are following closely behind, both with a little over a 20% turnout. District 4 has the lowest with less than 10%.

But those numbers are expected to climb through Tuesday night as final votes are counted.

KRDO13 spoke with one man who says he hasn't missed voting in a single election since he turned 18.

"I think it's really important that we not only vote in the national elections but at the local level as well," said Scott Correa.

It's a responsibility he does not take lightly, knowing each vote shapes our city.

"It will determine the direction our city takes on issues such as growth, addressing homelessness, and those types of things. I mean, I'd like to see, you know, thoughtful people in those roles who are making those decisions for our community," shared Correa.

The city asks that all voters have their ballots dropped off at a local ballot box by 7 p.m. MT Tuesday.

KRDO13 will have up-to-date results that can be found here as the votes come in.