Freddie Freeman misses Los Angeles Dodgers game after injuring ankle in shower ‘mishap’

(CNN) — Freddie Freeman missed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, but for a rather unexpected reason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Freeman had a “little mishap” getting into the shower, which caused his surgically-repaired right ankle to swell “a little bit.”

“He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Roberts said, per AP.

“For the most part, he’s always kicking and screaming (to play).”

Roberts added that Freeman’s ankle “wasn’t 100%” even before his slip in the shower but said he still “in a good spot” with the bat.

Freeman, the 2024 World Series MVP, is three-for-12 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs in his first three games of the season.

The 35-year-old sprained his ankle in September ahead of the playoffs and told MLB.com during Spring Training that he will likely need to manage it throughout the season and is still undergoing treatment before and after games.

The Dodgers beat the Braves 6-1 in Freeman’s absence to start the season 6-0.

