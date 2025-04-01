El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believes they’ve found the remains of missing 76-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a devastating end to a months-long search for a missing elderly woman in El Paso County; deputies believe they've located the remains of 76-year-old Bernice Moorehead.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), deputies conducted a search along Fountain Creek, adjacent to Pinello Ranch on Tuesday. The search was coordinated after some of her belongings were found nearby, the sheriff's office said.

Search crews located skeletal remains, and "based on additional evidence at the scene, the remains are believed to be those of Bernice Moorehead," they said.

The coroner's office will still need to officially identify the remains, as well as release a cause of death.

Moorehead went missing back in October and had last been seen at her home in Stratmoor Hills. KRDO13 interviewed her family just this past week.

"I just know that I want her back. I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to get her back. I just need to know if she's ok," said her daughter, Joanna Phillips, on March 30.