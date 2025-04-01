Dept. of Education sends Maine “final warning” over transgender athletes

By Fred Placey

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Maine’s Department of Education has 10 days to respond to a proposal from its federal counterpart to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports in Maine.

In a “final warning” letter, the U.S. Department of Education says the state must sign the compliance or risk being referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal referral. State officials originally had until March 29 to sign an agreement that would change state law and policies and not allow transgender females to compete. The agreement would also not allow transgender women to use locker rooms and other facilities—the U.S. DOE says the deal is in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order from January that says the government will only recognize two sexes that are determined at conception.

The federal government also accuses Maine of violating Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs.

Title IX signMaine officials will not sign Title IX compliance agreement from Trump administration In statements released Thursday, the Maine Principals Association and MSAD 51, which includes Greely High School in Cumberland, said they were bound by Maine law and the state’s Human Rights Act as to why they were not signing the agreement.

The U.S. Department of Education has given Maine until April 11 to sign the agreement or it will be referred to the D.O.J. “If no such Resolution Agreement has been executed by close of business April 11, 2025, OCR will issue a Letter of Impending Enforcement Action to MDOE and concurrently refer this matter to the Department of Justice for enforcement,” the department wrote.

Maine’s Total Coverage has contacted the attorney general’s office for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

