Crews battle early-morning apartment fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene of a working structure fire at an apartment building in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to an X post, the fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Santa Fe Apartments, located at 1224 Delaware Drive, just west of North Academy Boulevard.

CSFD was on scene by 4:47 a.m., and the fire was located and knocked down by 4:51 a.m.

According to the department, there will be road closures as crews continue to work, though there are no specifics on those closures at the time of publication. They ask drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.