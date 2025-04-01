COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs now has its own version of Monopoly. This popular game board showcases popular destinations and businesses in the city.

Tara Downs is the owner of Pub Dog Colorado in Colorado Springs. Six months ago, she got an email that her business was nominated to be part of Monopoly: Colorado Springs Edition.

"We asked when we were in your town who we should put on, and everybody wanted us to put you on. So that's why we're calling. And so we were very honored to be included," said Downs.

Aaron Green's company makes the game and said the most difficult part is narrowing down what businesses will make it on the board. That's one of the many reasons why they rely on the community for feedback.

"We said, 'Tell us what should be on the game.' I got hundreds of emails and then me and my team, we sort through all those emails," said Green.

On the board, you see staples of Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, and the Incline, just to name a few.

"It is stunning. It is so beautiful when you see, like, how Colorado's represented on this board; It's everything that we all love about living here in one square," said Downs.

Monopoly was one of Downs' favorite games growing up and to see her business in this edition is surreal for her.

"So to open it and see my business on the board was really, really cool. We, we played with it and obviously we picked the little dog token, make sense and moved it around," said Downs.