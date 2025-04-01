Colorado Springs 2025 Municipal Election: District City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The first round of unofficial results are in for the April 1, 2025, Colorado Springs Municipal Election.
The six District City Council seats are up for election.
District One
|District One Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Dave Donelson
|10,813
|58.95%
|Lee Lehmkuhl
|7,531
|41.05%
|Total Votes Cast
|18,344
|100%
District Two
|District Two Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Frank Chrisinger
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Tom Bailey
|6,619
|88.91%
|Total Votes Cast
|7,445
|100%
District Three
|District Three Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Brandy Williams
|5,871
|38.43%
|Maryah Lauer
|5,038
|32.98%
|Richard Gillit
|1,802
|11.8%
|Greg Thornton
|2,279
|14.92%
|Christopher Metzgar
|286
|1.87%
|Total Votes Cast
|15,276
|100%
District Four
|District Four Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Kimberly Gold
|1,971
|39.12%
|Sherrea Elliott-Sterling
|1,530
|30.37%
|Chauncy Johnson
|1,274
|25.29%
|Jeannie Orozco Lira
|263
|5.22%
|Total Votes Cast
|5,038
|100%
District Five
|District Five Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Nancy Henjum
|6,692
|49.55%
|Cass R Melin
|685
|5.07%
|Christopher Burns
|3,796
|28.11%
|Jim Miller
|2,333
|17.27%
|Total Votes Cast
|13,506
|100%
District Six
|District Six Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Aaron D. Schick
|2,080
|20.64%
|Roland Rainey, Jr.
|4,332
|42.99%
|Parth Melpakam
|3,664
|36.36%
|Total Votes Cast
|10,076
|100%
