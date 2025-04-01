Colorado Springs 2025 Municipal Election: District City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The first round of unofficial results are in for the April 1, 2025, Colorado Springs Municipal Election.

The six District City Council seats are up for election.

District One

District One Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Dave Donelson 10,813 58.95% Lee Lehmkuhl 7,531 41.05% Total Votes Cast 18,344 100%

District Two

District Two Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Frank Chrisinger Withdrawn Withdrawn Tom Bailey 6,619 88.91% Total Votes Cast 7,445 100%

District Three

District Three Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Brandy Williams 5,871 38.43% Maryah Lauer 5,038 32.98% Richard Gillit 1,802 11.8% Greg Thornton 2,279 14.92% Christopher Metzgar 286 1.87% Total Votes Cast 15,276 100%

District Four

District Four Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Kimberly Gold 1,971 39.12% Sherrea Elliott-Sterling 1,530 30.37% Chauncy Johnson 1,274 25.29% Jeannie Orozco Lira 263 5.22% Total Votes Cast 5,038 100%

District Five

District Five Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Nancy Henjum 6,692 49.55% Cass R Melin 685 5.07% Christopher Burns 3,796 28.11% Jim Miller 2,333 17.27% Total Votes Cast 13,506 100%

District Six

District Six Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Aaron D. Schick 2,080 20.64% Roland Rainey, Jr. 4,332 42.99% Parth Melpakam 3,664 36.36% Total Votes Cast 10,076 100%



