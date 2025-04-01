Skip to Content
Colorado Springs 2025 Municipal Election results: District City Council

By
today at 6:53 PM
Published 7:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A second round of unofficial results has been released for the April 1, 2025, Colorado Springs Municipal Election.

The six District City Council seats are up for election.

District One

District One CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Dave Donelson11,13958.54%
Lee Lehmkuhl7,89041.46%
Total Votes Cast19,029100%

District Two

District Two CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Frank ChrisingerWithdrawnWithdrawn
Tom Bailey6,741100%
Total Votes Cast6,741100%

District Three

District Three CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Brandy Williams6,17737.88%
Maryah Lauer5,52433.88%
Richard Gillit1,88511.56%
Greg Thornton2,41114.79%
Christopher Metzgar3101.9%
Total Votes Cast16,307100%

District Four

District Four CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Kimberly Gold2,03339.05%
Sherrea Elliott-Sterling1,56830.12%
Chauncy Johnson1,33525.64%
Jeannie Orozco Lira2705.19%
Total Votes Cast5,206100%

District Five

District Five CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Nancy Henjum7,05249.63%
Cass R Melin7265.11%
Christopher Burns4,00128.16%
Jim Miller2,43017.1%
Total Votes Cast14,209100%

District Six

District Six CandidateNumber of votes receivedPercentage of votes received
Aaron D. Schick2,12720.56%
Roland Rainey, Jr.4,44943%
Parth Melpakam3,77136.45%
Total Votes Cast10,347100%


