Colorado Springs 2025 Municipal Election results: District City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A second round of unofficial results has been released for the April 1, 2025, Colorado Springs Municipal Election.

The six District City Council seats are up for election.

RESULTS

District One

District One Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Dave Donelson 11,139 58.54% Lee Lehmkuhl 7,890 41.46% Total Votes Cast 19,029 100%

District Two

District Two Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Frank Chrisinger Withdrawn Withdrawn Tom Bailey 6,741 100% Total Votes Cast 6,741 100%

District Three

District Three Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Brandy Williams 6,177 37.88% Maryah Lauer 5,524 33.88% Richard Gillit 1,885 11.56% Greg Thornton 2,411 14.79% Christopher Metzgar 310 1.9% Total Votes Cast 16,307 100%

District Four

District Four Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Kimberly Gold 2,033 39.05% Sherrea Elliott-Sterling 1,568 30.12% Chauncy Johnson 1,335 25.64% Jeannie Orozco Lira 270 5.19% Total Votes Cast 5,206 100%

District Five

District Five Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Nancy Henjum 7,052 49.63% Cass R Melin 726 5.11% Christopher Burns 4,001 28.16% Jim Miller 2,430 17.1% Total Votes Cast 14,209 100%

District Six

District Six Candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Aaron D. Schick 2,127 20.56% Roland Rainey, Jr. 4,449 43% Parth Melpakam 3,771 36.45% Total Votes Cast 10,347 100%



