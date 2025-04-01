Colorado Springs 2025 Municipal Election results: District City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A second round of unofficial results has been released for the April 1, 2025, Colorado Springs Municipal Election.
The six District City Council seats are up for election.
RESULTS
District One
|District One Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Dave Donelson
|11,139
|58.54%
|Lee Lehmkuhl
|7,890
|41.46%
|Total Votes Cast
|19,029
|100%
District Two
|District Two Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Frank Chrisinger
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Tom Bailey
|6,741
|100%
|Total Votes Cast
|6,741
|100%
District Three
|District Three Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Brandy Williams
|6,177
|37.88%
|Maryah Lauer
|5,524
|33.88%
|Richard Gillit
|1,885
|11.56%
|Greg Thornton
|2,411
|14.79%
|Christopher Metzgar
|310
|1.9%
|Total Votes Cast
|16,307
|100%
District Four
|District Four Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Kimberly Gold
|2,033
|39.05%
|Sherrea Elliott-Sterling
|1,568
|30.12%
|Chauncy Johnson
|1,335
|25.64%
|Jeannie Orozco Lira
|270
|5.19%
|Total Votes Cast
|5,206
|100%
District Five
|District Five Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Nancy Henjum
|7,052
|49.63%
|Cass R Melin
|726
|5.11%
|Christopher Burns
|4,001
|28.16%
|Jim Miller
|2,430
|17.1%
|Total Votes Cast
|14,209
|100%
District Six
|District Six Candidate
|Number of votes received
|Percentage of votes received
|Aaron D. Schick
|2,127
|20.56%
|Roland Rainey, Jr.
|4,449
|43%
|Parth Melpakam
|3,771
|36.45%
|Total Votes Cast
|10,347
|100%
