Walgreens set to close 3 Colorado Springs locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Walgreens is set to close three Colorado Springs locations in April.

According to the company, the following three locations will close on the dates listed.

1920 S. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs – closing on April 24, 2025

350 N. Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs – closing on April 28, 2025

4713 Flintridge Drive, Colorado Springs – closing on April 29, 2025

Walgreens said patients who get their prescriptions filled at these locations do not need to take any action. They will be notified by mail, and their prescriptions will be automatically transferred to a nearby Walgreens.

According to Walgreens,

Patients who filled their prescriptions at the Chelton Road location will be transferred to the Walgreens at 303 S. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Patients who filled their prescriptions at the Union Boulevard location will be transferred to the Walgreens at 920 N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Patients who filled their prescriptions at the Flintridge Drive location will be transferred to the Walgreens at 2785 Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Walgreens will also be closing six Denver metro area stores.

The company issued the following statement to KRDO13:

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like the ones in Colorado Springs, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close.”