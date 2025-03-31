Man arrested with multiple firearms and presumed fentanyl in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - A Manitou Springs man was arrested on March 23, 2025, along Manitou Avenue, after he was found to be in possession of multiple weapons and drugs.

According to the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD), officers were out patrolling when they contacted a suspicious vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Kohl Nicol, was found sleeping in the driver’s seat.

According to the MSPD, officers discovered multiple weapons, ammunition, presumed fentanyl, and equipment commonly used for distributing drugs inside the vehicle. Nicol was arrested on suspicion of various weapons, drug, and driving under the influence of drugs charges.

According to the MSPD, Nicol is a previously convicted felon and has two additional cases pending in the 4th Judicial District for possession and distribution of controlled substances, driving under restraint, and drug paraphernalia-possession.