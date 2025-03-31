CSPD: Missing teen last seen on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Ethan Rogers.

According to CSPD, Rogers was last seen walking south from 2121 East La Salle Street in Colorado Springs. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black sweatpants. He is described as a White male, 5'4" tall, 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Ethan Rogers' whereabouts, contact CSPD.