CSPD: Missing teen last seen on east side of Colorado Springs

By
Updated
today at 1:47 PM
Published 1:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Ethan Rogers.

According to CSPD, Rogers was last seen walking south from 2121 East La Salle Street in Colorado Springs. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black sweatpants. He is described as a White male, 5'4" tall, 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Ethan Rogers' whereabouts, contact CSPD.

