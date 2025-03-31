CSPD K9 Loki to receive body armor thanks to charitable donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Loki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to CSPD, K9 Loki’s vest was sponsored by Laura and Tom Kelecy of Colorado Springs and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Laura & Tom Kelecy in K9 Britta's Memory”. Loki is expected to have his new gear within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,970 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to the organization.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.