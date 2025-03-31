5 things to know for March 31: Myanmar earthquake, Gaza, Trump 3rd term, Extreme weather, Police suicides

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The White House Correspondents’ Association has canceled plans to have comedian Amber Ruffin headline its annual fundraising dinner. The board’s decision was announced after White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich took issue with comments she made on a podcast. Yet when the selection was announced in February, WHCA President Eugene Daniels said her talents were the “ideal fit for this current political and cultural climate.” The Emmy-nominated Ruffin is featured on the CNN program “Have I Got News for You.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Myanmar earthquake

Time is running out for rescue teams searching for survivors of the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck war-torn Myanmar on Friday. The first 72 hours after a quake are known as the “golden” window to find victims still alive under the rubble. At least 1,700 people have been confirmed dead; however, experts say the true death toll could take weeks to emerge. The powerful temblor caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure both in Myanmar and in Bangkok, Thailand. The situation is so devastating that the military junta issued a rare plea for help, prompting foreign aid and international rescue teams to head to Myanmar. Here’s how you can help those affected by the earthquake.

2. Gaza

The Israeli military has stepped up its renewed campaign against Hamas, launching deadly airstrikes in Gaza on the first day of Eid-al-Fitr. Bombs struck a tent and a home housing displaced people in southern Gaza on Sunday, killing at least 10, including children, rescuers in the enclave said. The bodies of more than a dozen aid workers were also recovered from a “mass grave.” They disappeared a week ago after Israeli forces opened fire on ambulances and fire trucks in southern Rafah. One medic is still missing. Since Israel shattered the two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas, it has renewed its assault on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians, imposed a complete blockade of humanitarian aid and vowed to occupy parts of Gaza until the release of the remaining 24 hostages who are believed to still be alive. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to step up the campaign, saying the pressure on Hamas was “working.”

3. Trump 3rd term

President Trump once again floated the idea of seeking a third term in office and reiterated that he was “not joking.” The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution forbids such an action, noting: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Yet, in a telephone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed “a lot of people” want him to do it. When asked if there were strategies on the table for such a run, he said, “There are methods which you could do it.” Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles has already introduced legislation to change the text of the 22nd Amendment to allow a president who serves nonconsecutive terms to serve a third, four-year term. Repealing or changing the 22nd Amendment would require two-thirds votes in the House and Senate and ratification by three-quarters of the states

4. Extreme weather

Violent spring weather hit the central US on Sunday, causing at least two deaths. In addition to intense thunderstorms and golf ball-sized hail, the volatile weather system spawned tornadoes in Arkansas, Michigan and Missouri. Nearly half a million homes and businesses also lost power. Thunderstorms are expected to sweep eastward and by tonight, nearly 100 million people on the East Coast will be dealing with a severe weather threat. Damaging wind gusts are forecast in the Northeast. The mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast, meanwhile, may see strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

5. Police suicides

A cluster of suicides has hit the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston over the past six weeks, leaving the department in mourning. Three of the four deaths occurred within a single week. Two of the deputies had retired from the force, a third officer left the force last December and a fourth officer was currently working in the department. According to an expert in police stress, law enforcement officers are 54% more likely to die from suicide than workers in other professions, in part due to repeated exposure to trauma. In an effort to give comfort and combat the stigma of seeking help, the department’s wellness unit is checking in with HCSO deputies and holding an outreach event at the county courthouse. If you are in the US and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor. If you’re a first responder, call the CopLine at 1-800-267-5463.

THIS JUST IN

French far-right leader found guilty in embezzlement case

A Paris court found Marine Le Pen guilty today of using European Parliament money to pay staff who were in fact working for her National Rally party. Currently a member of the French parliament, Le Pen was also banned from running for political office, though the court has not said for how long.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

March Madness: The men’s Final Four is set

The men’s Final Four in the NCAA Tournament are all the top seeds: Auburn, Houston, Duke and Florida. The last time all the No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four was in 2008.

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issues apology

The apology came after more than 600 members blasted the Academy for its initial response to the attack on Oscar-winning co-director Hamdan Ballal, who was beaten by Israeli settlers and then detained by the Israeli military.

‘Some flowers bloom against all the odds’

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo won the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for “making a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting the acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.” She gave an inspiring acceptance speech during the annual GLAAD Media Awards. Read it here.

A glimpse into history

Paleontologists have unearthed a newly identified fish species in Australia that may be up to 16 million years old. The fossil was so well-preserved that they could even determine its last meal.

Outback is no longer America’s king of steaks

When was the last time you ate a meal at Outback? If it’s been a long while, you’re not alone. American consumers have apparently abandoned the Aussie-themed steakhouse, saying it doesn’t offer the same value as other casual dining restaurants.

IN MEMORIAM

Actor Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90. The three-time Golden Globe winner first rose to prominence playing the handsome physician in the 1960s TV series “Dr. Kildare.” In the 1980s, he was known as the “king of the miniseries” for his starring roles in “Shōgun” and “The Thorn Birds.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$328 million

That’s how much President Trump’s military mission to reduce immigration and drug flows on the southern border cost in its first six weeks.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“President Trump says that the United States ‘will get Greenland.’ Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future.”

—Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, pushing back against President Trump’s assertions that America will take control of the island territory.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How to rewire your brain at any age

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how new experiences keep your mind sharp and adaptable.

