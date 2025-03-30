Actor Richard Chamberlain dies at 90

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Chamberlain, the longtime television, film and stage actor, died on Saturday, according to his publicist. He was 90 years old.

Chamberlain died in Hawaii of complications following a stroke, publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement. The award-winning “Thorn Birds” star would have turned 91 on Monday.

Chamberlain wore many hats over the years – actor, singer, soldier, painter, author. But he first rose to prominence and cemented his heartthrob status playing a handsome young physician in the 1960s series, “Dr. Kildare.”

He continued to win hearts for his work in the years to come, with roles in the miniseries “Shogun” and “The Thorn Birds.” Each earned him a Golden Globe.

In addition to a brief career as a recording artist, Chamberlain took several memorable stage roles over the years, including a run as Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” and a brief stint on Broadway opposite Mary Tyler Moore in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” which closed in previews.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Chamberlain grew up in Beverly Hills with his parents and older brother Bill before earning a bachelor’s degree in arts from Pomona College, Boll’s statement noted.

After graduating, Chamberlain joined the US Army and served 16 months in Korea, where he earned the rank of sergeant.

Chamberlain is survived by his longtime partner Martin Rabbett.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.