Over 200 ‘Tesla Takedown’ protests take place throughout US on ‘Global Day of Action’ against Elon Musk’s role with DOGE

(CNN) — Hundreds of “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations are taking place in the United States, Canada and Europe as activists ramp up their opposition to CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to slash federal government staffing and budgets.

Since joining the Trump administration, Musk has aggressively pushed policies to reduce spending, curb regulations and downsize the workforce as the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, all while repeatedly misleading the public about federal spending.

More than 200 demonstrations are planned at US Tesla locations on Saturday as part of the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which called for a “global day of action” aiming for 500 protests worldwide. The campaign wants people to sell their Tesla vehicles and their shares of Tesla stock as a way to denounce Musk, the world’s richest man, whose wealth is overwhelmingly linked to his Tesla holdings.

“It’s unfortunate that Musk has decided to use his power and riches for negative efforts,” said Austin Naughton, who runs a Facebook page for a grassroots organization and helped publicize the Washington, DC, protest for organizers.

DOGE has not slowed down in its sweeping efforts to dismantle or overhaul federal agencies. On Monday, the department attempted to shut down the United States Institute of Peace, an independent non-profit agency, and CNN reported on March 13 that DOGE had proposed cutting 20% of the staff at the Internal Revenue Service by May 15.

Since Musk’s controversial alignment with the Trump administration, Tesla has transformed from an innovative car brand to a symbol of injustice and a prime target for escalating acts of vandalism and violence.

On Thursday, authorities announced that a man suspected of setting fire to several Tesla vehicles at a repair facility in Las Vegas last week has been arrested. Paul Kim, 36, allegedly sprayed the word “RESIST” in pink paint across the front doors of a Tesla facility before shooting at multiple vehicles and using a Molotov cocktail to set them on fire, authorities said.

Although acts of violence have been unfolding for months against Tesla vehicles and facilities, including charging stations and individually owned vehicles, Tesla Takedown organizers have stressed that the demonstrations are intended to remain strictly nonviolent.

What demonstrators are saying

In the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside of a Tesla showroom protesting Musk and DOGE.

Marisa Deline told CNN that this was her first Tesla protest. Although she supports the mission of electric vehicle makers like Tesla, she doesn’t believe Musk’s values align with Americans. She now plans to attend more protests and take other actions, such as supporting non-profits and mutual aid.

Alainn Hanson brought her mother from Minnesota to their first Tesla protest. Hanson hopes there will be more protests as summer approaches and believes people should speak with their dollars, especially when it comes to hurting Tesla’s valuation.

“I’m sick of billionaires trampling over working class people,” she said.

There were about 750 protestors outside of a Tesla location in Rockville, Maryland, according to a post on Bluesky. Organizers told CNN that hundreds arrived at a protest in Boston and were still trickling in after 12:30 p.m. despite the rain. Roughly 200 gathered at a location in Chicago, according to a user on Bluesky.

“I am proud of myself. Today I participated in my first protest against the Musk-Trump regime,” a Bluesky user wrote.

FBI launches task force

Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi have referred to anti-Tesla acts as “domestic terrorism.”

The FBI has created a task force intended to “crack down on violent Tesla attacks,” it announced Monday, following a spate of incidents appearing to target Musk’s electric car manufacturer.

The new task force will work in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate anti-Tesla attacks, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson said in a post on X.

Anti-Tesla incidents have happened in at least nine states, the FBI said over the weekend, noting the pattern appears to be them occurring overnight and “conducted by lone offenders.”

“These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents,” the FBI said, asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact law enforcement.

Over the weekend, the FBI urged the public to look out for signs of a possible attack on Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities, including individuals surveilling or trying to break into Tesla properties or making threats against the company online.

“I do worry that we’re conflating a bunch of random acts of violence with what is a very earnest attempt by many people who’ve not really spent a lot of time in the streets protesting but feel called to action right now,” said Joan Donovan, an assistant professor of journalism and emerging media studies at Boston University who has helped organize protests.

Last weekend in Florida, protesters outside a Tesla dealership in Palm Beach County had to move out of the way of an SUV that jumped the curb and drove toward them, according to authorities.

A black SUV was seen slowing down and crept by the protesters before suddenly accelerating. The SUV almost struck people, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A Tesla employee told police the driver got out of his vehicle and then entered the showroom and said he “stands with Tesla,” according to an arrest report.

Musk responds to demonstrations and Tesla stock’s plunge

Musk has publicly discussed Tesla’s stock and the acts of vandalism against Tesla vehicles and showrooms.

In a meeting on March 21 with employees that was broadcast on X, the social media platform Musk owns, he said, “there are times when there are ‘rocky’ moments,” and added, “What I’m saying is: Hang on to your stock.”

Shares of Tesla (TSLA), which closed at $263.55 on Friday, have slid 45% since December 17.

In an interview that aired Friday on Fox News, Musk responded to the backlash against Tesla, which has involved acts of vandalism that include the spray painting of vehicles and chargers. There have been no reports of injuries.

“It’s actually disadvantageous for me to be in the government, not advantageous,” Musk told Fox News host Bret Baier about his role with DOGE. “My companies are suffering because I’m in the government.”

Musk specifically referenced how the acts of vandalism have hurt Tesla’s revenue.

“Do you think it helps sales if (Tesla) dealerships are gonna be fire-bombed? Of course not,” Musk said.

