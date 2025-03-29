Arrest made, 200 Lego sets recovered following comic store burglary

By Tim Fang

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — Authorities in Alameda County have arrested a man and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen Lego sets following a burglary at a comic book store in Castro Valley last week.

Around 3 a.m. on March 22, deputies were called to Crush Comics located at 2689 Castro Valley Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed two suspects entering the store and stealing merchandise.

“They happened to get all of our Wall Books (at a steal of a price) so if you had your eyes on something, sorry to say you missed out!” the comic book store said on its Facebook page. “We would like to thank them though, so if they look familiar let us know!”

Deputies said the property crime unit at the Eden Township Substation were able to identify one of the suspects and obtain an arrest warrant.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Noorullah Amiri of Livermore, was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the office’s Gang Suppression Unit and Street Crimes Unit.

During a search of Amiri’s home, deputies said they located a “significant quantity” of stolen merchandise. Among the items found include nearly 200 boxes of Lego sets, along with comic books and action figures.

Deputies said a victim from another city in the Bay Area reported a burglary on Wednesday in which $10,000 in Lego sets were stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim recovered most of the stolen Lego sets that were found in Amiri’s possession.

“The diligent efforts of the Eden Township Substation Property Crime Unit led to the successful investigation and arrest,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our Property Crimes Unit in the arrest of one of the suspects.”

Deputies did not provide additional information about the second suspect.

