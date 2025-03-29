Actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested for narcotics possession

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Standup comic and actor Paul Rodriguez was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics after a traffic stop on Friday in Burbank, California.

Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for code violations by police on Friday evening, according to an emailed statement from Sgt. Stephen Turner, public information officer with the Burbank Police Department.

“During the investigation, narcotics were located. Mr. Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Burbank Police Jail for possession of narcotics,” the statement continued.

Rodriguez was later released with a citation to appear in court next month.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Rodriguez for comment.

Rodriguez, 70, is known for his comedy routines as well as his appearances in several movies and TV shows, including “Blood Work,” “Tortilla Soup” and “Resurrection Blvd.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.