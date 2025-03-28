Rollover crash on southwest side of Colorado Springs causes grass fire

UPDATE: CSFD was able to quickly knock down the fire.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon on the southwest side of Colorado Springs caught fire. The fire then spread to a nearby field, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said.

According to CSFD, the crash was in the area of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Witches Willow Lane.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the car that caught fire was, to their knowledge, the only car involved. It had two occupants, but CSPD said at the time of the call that neither had reported injuries.

Source: CSFD

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. KRDO13 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates once we know more.