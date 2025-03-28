Colorado Springs officer punched while attempting to arrest suspect in motor vehicle theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is facing charges for assaulting a police officer after he punched an officer in the face while resisting arrest, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

On March 28 at around 2:30 a.m., CSPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance on West Monument Street, where they located a stolen vehicle that was described by the reporting party.

Officers attempted to arrest the person in the stolen car, but the man, later identified by police as 39-year-old Richard Carlson, resisted arrest and attempted to run away from the scene, CSPD said.

Despite officers attempting to tase, pepper spray and subdue Carlson, he continued to resist arrest, striking one officer in the face "with a closed fist," CSPD said. The officer was not seriously injured.

Eventually, officers were able to apprehend Carlson, and he was taken into custody. He now faces numerous charges including assault on a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, and resisting arrest.