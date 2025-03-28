Colorado Springs City Council Voter Guide: District 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Aaron D. Shick, Roland Rainey Jr., and Parth Melpakam are running for District 5 in Colorado Springs. KRDO13 asked candidates three questions about their platforms, and their answers are below.

AARON D. SHICK

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 6?

"As a 13-year professional financial planner and staunch advocate for responsible government finances, I am uniquely qualified to represent the people of Colorado Springs District 6.I will demonstrate fiscal responsibility and govern with the strictest attention to getting the most value for your hard-earned tax dollars.

Voters have expressed to me that they want true representation, not someone beholden to special interests or corrupt builders' coalitions. My experience is a commitment to treat this position as the founders intended - to faithfully represent the taxpayers who fund this whole operation. My commitment is 100% to the citizens of Colorado Springs, and I have refused any and all special interest endorsements because I believe the voters of District 6 are what matter most, not outside influences."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"My top priorities for change in Colorado Springs are slowing the rapid and unchecked growth that has overwhelmed our public services and infrastructure. The current pace of development, driven by corrupt builders, has outpaced the ability of our underpaid police, fire departments, utilities, and other critical systems to keep up. This rampant growth is against the will of 100% of the constituents I've spoken with in District 6.

My goal is to truly represent the voters by demanding that builders fulfill their promises to complete past projects, like parks, before starting new developments. The corruption in this process has cost our community tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. We need to get a handle on this out-of-control growth and ensure our public services and infrastructure can properly support this rate of expansion. A politician is concerned about the next election, a statesman is concerned about the next 50 to 100 years. I propose we all start acting a lot more like statesmen and a lot less like politicians."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"Colorado Springs has experienced significant growth in recent years, like many cities. As your city council representative for District 6, I recognize this rapid expansion as the biggest issue facing our community. Over the past 16 years, I've witnessed the commute time from Powers and Carefree to downtown more than double, from 10-12 minutes to often over 25 minutes.

This growth threatens the spaciousness that the city was founded upon, and organizations like TOPS are committed to preserving that character. If elected, I will work to slow the pace of development and ensure our critical public services, like infrastructure and utilities, can safely and adequately expand to meet the needs of our growing population.

One contributing factor to rising utility costs is the city's mandate to provide services to all annexed areas. This policy has enabled unchecked growth, outpacing the capacity of our services. I will work to limit further annexation and development, allowing our utilities and infrastructure to catch up in a sustainable manner.

Data from reputable sources suggests our city may actually be overbuilt, with the wrong types of housing to match demand. This imbalance appears to be driven by corrupt practices from certain builders. As your representative, I will shed light on these issues and work to restore responsible, community-focused growth in District 6."

ROLAND RAINEY JR.

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 6?

"I am a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, decorated combat veteran, who devoted 26.6 years of my life to the service of our nation leading America’s sons and daughters in garrison and in a combat zone, highlighting my steadfast leadership and willingness to shoulder the burden of responsibility to safeguard someone else’s life. I have over 30 years’ experience leading small to large organizations in the business, military and aerospace industry, school board/education, law enforcement, as well as multiple city community organizations.

I am a respected community leader serving on multiple Boards (Chair, Pikes Peak Area Council of Government Community Advisory Committee; Commissioner, 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission; Banning Lewis Academy School Board of Directors; former Vice Chair El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group). I taught Political Science and International Relations as an Adjunct Professor, Colorado State University-Pueblo Continuing Education (Colorado Springs Campus). I also serve as Precinct 402 Leader and Vice Chair Senate District 10.

I have successfully managed Department of Defense national security assets valued at over $6 billion and as a senior defense industry executive I have pushed advanced technologies to support our troops across the globe. I serve on the Banning Lewis Academy School Board Finance Committee, overseeing $12 million in resources and capital improvements. My budget experience from federal to local levels makes me the most qualified to work with the Mayor’s office regarding our city’s budget.

I have been endorsed by El Paso County Sheriff Roybal, City Council President Randy Helms, Colorado State Senator Larry Liston, Former County Commissioner Stan Vanderwerf, and First Responder organizations (Police Protective Association and Firefighters Association), plus many more."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"1. Public Safety: enhance City Emergency Operations Centers; address first responder recruitment, pay, and benefits; support first responders with adequate resources to protect our families and neighborhoods so we can become the Safest City in America!

2. Smart Growth & Infrastructure Focus: work with City Planning Commission, home builders, and other stakeholders to identify ways to ensure infrastructure is in lock-step with our city growth.

3. Continue to work with Congressional Leaders to keep US Space Command here in Colorado Springs, while continuing to provide first class support to our military families and veterans.

4. Champion a Colorado Springs Tech Job Corp: My initiative would aim to provide advance tech training for high school and college graduates, and blue-collar workers so they can thrive right here in Colorado Springs."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"People are moving to Colorado Springs to pursue a better quality of life and to enjoy our beautiful scenery. Citizens are concerned with rapid growth without the appropriate infrastructure in-place. To maintain responsible, smart growth, the city should consider the following: 1.) develop areas that are cost-effective for the city, 2.) prioritize and develop areas according to the quality of its current infrastructure, population density, and development potential, 3.) consider whether development would maximize return on investment, while creating efficiencies in delivering services that does not place an unwarranted stress on our public safety services, and 4.) develop areas that are located in close proximity to city operations that possess excess service capacity. Additionally, we must have effective communication with citizens throughout any expansion process."

PARTH MELPAKAM

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 6?

"I am a husband, father, long-time Colorado Springs resident, community leader, an engineer with a Doctorate in Chemical & Petroleum Engineering and over 25 years of experience working in the oil and gas industry.

The worrisome state of K-12 public education led me to run for the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education in 2019, and for re-election in 2023. I have a proven 6-year track record in elected office. As the Board Treasurer, I had fiscal oversight of the district’s $500 million annual budget and directed resources closest to the students and teachers in the classrooms. As the Board President, I prioritized student academics, teaching excellence, accountability at all levels, and delivering results. School District 11 is on the rise academically, reducing the number of underperforming schools on the state watchlist from 15 to 3 in just 2 years.

My credentials as an elected public official demonstrate that I listen respectfully, collaborate thoughtfully, and weigh all perspectives objectively before making informed, balanced decisions. As an elected school board director, I prioritized students. If elected to City Council, I will prioritize the needs of our residents. I will bring the same principled and proven leadership skills with one simple objective: Colorado Springs First. My decisions will be guided by the best interests of our families and the economic vitality of our city. I bring proven leadership with a commitment to common-sense solutions to the challenges facing our city. It is the vision of building a safe, vibrant, sustainable, and thriving city that will be home for current families and future generations that is driving me to run for City Council."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"PUBLIC SAFETY

Recruiting, retaining, and supporting our police officers and firefighters is critical to ensure swift response times in case of emergencies. I will prioritize the city budget on public safety and prevention of crime.

SENSIBLE GROWTH & INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

It is necessary to find the ideal balance between the growth that drives the economic vitality of our city with the desire to maintain the "small town" feel of our community. Strategic planning will help ensure new developments do not overburden the city’s current resources and infrastructure.

Fixing potholes with quality paving materials and ensuring overall road maintenance in a timely manner is critical so commute times can be reduced. Keeping costs of utilities affordable, sustainable, and reliable.

ECONOMIC VITALITY & AFFORDABILITY

Residents are worried about "kitchen table" issues - jobs, bills, housing, groceries, government overreach, and quality of life. As a limited government conservative, I will advocate for lower taxes and minimizing the pocketbook impact on current residents.

Adopt business friendly practices by reducing costly regulatory hurdles and impact fees to make housing affordable. Attract a wide array of diverse industries that offer high paying jobs and economic stability. Promote local businesses."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"In the 28 years I have called Colorado Springs home, I have seen this city nearly double its population, thereby bringing inevitable growth and development. Sensible growth within the framework of established city codes and adopted plans not only respects private property rights but also helps meet market demand for affordable housing. The critical challenge facing City Council is to find the ideal balance between the growth that drives the economic vitality of our city with the desire to maintain the “small town” feel of our community. Every decision should be viewed with this balance in mind and should be a product of robust community conversations and objective factual data.

Every project, whether development of infill parcels or annexation, should be carefully reviewed and thoroughly vetted to determine overall impact on surrounding neighborhoods. Sequential annexation closer to city limits helps ensure efficient access to utilities and infrastructure. Responsible infill development of blighted buildings and vacant lots can revitalize neighborhoods while utilizing existing infrastructure in a cost-effective manner.

Transparent communications and robust community conversations should accompany critical development projects. This will help alleviate community concerns, drive consensus, and generate acceptable solutions. Sensible growth will also help preserve the character and identity of established neighborhoods, while minimizing the pocketbook impact on existing families.

By putting Colorado Springs First and making decisions that are in the best interests of our families, I believe that we can manage growth responsibly while driving the economic vitality of our city."