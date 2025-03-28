Colorado Springs City Council Voter Guide: District 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kimberly Gold, Sherrea Elliott-Sterling, Chauncy Johnson, and Jeannie Orozco Lira are running for District 4 in Colorado Springs. KRDO13 asked candidates three questions about their platforms, and their answers are below.

KIMBERLY GOLD

Why are you qualified to represent the people of Colorado Springs District 4?

"I’m running for City Council because District 4 deserves bold, compassionate leadership that understands our community's challenges and opportunities. As President of the Black Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, and a dedicated advocate for small businesses and economic development, I’ve spent years working to expand opportunities for families and entrepreneurs. Through my service on city committees, nonprofit boards, and leadership roles that directly shape policy, I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to drive meaningful change.

My dedication to the community has earned recognition, including being named the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year, the 2024 Mayor’s Young Leader for Community Impact, and a 2025 Colorado Springs Business Journal Woman of Influence. But more importantly, I’ve worked alongside people from all walks of life to solve problems, secure resources, and build pathways to opportunity. My approach is collaborative and action-oriented, ensuring the voices of District 4 are not only heard but reflected in the decisions that shape our city’s future."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"Public safety, infrastructure, and housing affordability are critical priorities for our city. But beyond identifying these challenges, we need council members who are committed to learning, collaborating, and making data-driven decisions. It’s not enough to simply name the issues — we must work together, setting aside personal agendas to serve the greater good of Colorado Springs.

In District 4, I’m particularly passionate about increasing community participation on city boards and commissions. Our city grows stronger when a diverse range of voices are part of the policymaking process. Representation matters, and I’ll advocate for inclusive leadership that ensures all communities, particularly those historically underrepresented, have a seat at the table."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"Growth is inevitable, but it should be intentional and beneficial for all residents. Responsible growth means ensuring that infrastructure, public services, and local businesses can keep up with new developments. It also means prioritizing affordable housing, accessible healthcare, reliable public transportation, and community-centered spaces.

District 4 knows what happens when development moves faster than support systems. I will champion smart growth strategies that promote responsible density and mixed-use development, preserving neighborhood character while increasing access to affordable housing. Transparency and meaningful community engagement will be at the forefront of my decision-making. Too often, working-class families are left out of conversations that directly impact their lives. I will ensure their perspectives are valued and reflected in city policy.

Colorado Springs deserves leadership that listens, learns, and leads with integrity. As your City Council representative, I will fight for a future where all residents can thrive, not just a select few. Let’s work together to create a city we’re all proud to call home."

SHERRA ELLIOT-STERLING

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 4?

"My vision is to make sure that the City Council is constantly looking to address and deal with root causes of issues that exist within our city and district. As a councilperson my goal is to reduce poverty, create a safe environment for our residents. and bring in the necessary infrastructure for our growing community. District 4 will become a land of opportunity again for each resident, allowing us to create a generational pipeline of success. As a mothers raising my family in this district I see that the real issue of poverty hasn’t been addressed but that the state of poverty has become widely accepted. If it remains our district won’t see the needed improvements that benefit all residents."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"Economic Vitality, Public Safety and City growth should be the top priorities of Colorado Springs City Council. As a representative of District 4 my top priorities mirror that of the city priorities and I would work to make sure that all of Colorado Springs is a land of opportunity for residents."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"Colorado Springs is a growing community and because there is an expectation of growing density it is important that city council plans properly and works to create a community we can all enjoy for generations to come. In spite of the anticipated growth I will be committed to making sure that as we grow all residents have access to high quality of life and economic opportunity. As a city council member I will do this by defending taxpayers rights and working to ensure that the board is being fiscally responsible in all matters concerning taxes. I will be committed to transparency in decision making and create opportunities to speak with residents of District 4 and Colorado Springs in order to hear their concerns and desires concerning our city."

CHAUNCY JOHNSON

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs

District 4?

"I have had the opportunity to work for 3 different state legislators, which has shown

me how to govern for all and know how state legislation affects us locally. I also have

lived in the district my entire life allowing me to know the good, bad and ugly issues that

face our community."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"My top priorities for change in Colorado Springs are Housing, Public Safety and

Transportation. This means looking at the whole context of what is working, what is not,

and what is an innovative solution to solve those issues."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"My plan to maintain responsible growth would have 3 criteria, the first would be do we

have the resources like water, emergency etc. The second would be the community or

the city wanting that growth, and does that growth benefit my citizens or the city overall.

As well hold town halls to give all citizens an opportunity to voice their concern."

JEANNIE OROZCO LIRA

KRDO13 reached out to Lira, but she did not respond to our request by the deadline for questions. Lira said that while she has not officially dropped out of the race, she hasn't been running campaign efforts. That being said, votes for Lira will still count as she is still an official candidate listed on the City of Colorado Springs website.