Colorado Springs City Council Voter Guide: District 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Brandy Williams, Maryah Lauer, Richard Gillit, Greg Thornton, and Christopher Metzgar are running for District 3 in Colorado Springs. KRDO13 asked candidates three questions about their platforms, and their answers are below.

BRANDY WILLIAMS

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of Colorado Springs District 3?

"I have experience, not only as a former Colorado Springs City Councilmember, but I am also a licensed Professional Engineer. I have been helping to lead our community for almost 20 years, serving on the Care and Share Board of Directors, the Pikes Peak State College President's Advisory Council and I currently serve on the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) Citizens Advisory Committee. Colorado Springs has been my family's home for 125 years, and my desire is for it to continue to thrive now and into the future. Having served on City Council previously, I know that my experience both as an elected official and as an engineer will benefit Colorado Springs given that several sitting Councilmembers have decided not to run for re-election. I am Analytical, Accountable and Approachable and I will use my experience and those characteristics to lead the dedicated citizens of Colorado Springs."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"My top priorities for change in Colorado Springs are public safety, infrastructure and proactive forest management. Public safety is a very important priority in Colorado Springs as we are currently in need of an additional 60 police officers to keep our community safe. The citizens of District 3 are uniquely aware of the continual need for infrastructure as it encompasses the oldest parts of Colorado Springs. Due to our freeze/thaw cycle potholes are always appearing, virtually out of nowhere, and need our constant attention. Ensuring that we continue proactive forest management in District 3 is very important. As the community voted to have a total of $20 million spent on forest management due to a TABOR ballot initiative, I would ensure that the annual spending continues and that we do our best to find matching funds to maximize those dollars."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"When my grandfather was born in Colorado Springs the population was approximately 20,000, and now 125 years later we have surpassed 500,000 citizens. I love to share Colorado Springs, and responsible growth happens when we focus on today and constantly look toward the future. What I do not agree with when it comes to growth are laws being passed at the state level that have an impact our local neighborhoods. Between our local elected officials and our Homeowners Associations, we are fully capable of governing ourselves to ensure the beauty and comfort of our individual neighborhoods. I do not agree that the state of Colorado is passing laws that circumvent not only the local control of our elected officials, but also the covenants that individual citizens have agreed to follow to ensure the tranquility and safety of their most valuable asset. I will fight locally and at the state for the stability of our neighborhoods."

MARYAH LAUER

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 3?

"I have experience that makes me uniquely qualified for the responsibilities of City Council, especially to increase civic engagement. I was previously in the nonprofit sector doing political and policy work. I've been a community organizer for years, and I'm attuned to the needs of the vulnerable and marginalized communities. I currently have a blue collar job for a small landscaping business, so I understand the challenges facing working class people in Colorado Springs."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"Housing - We have a severe housing crisis that requires a multi-pronged approach to successfully deal with it. I support expanding renter protections by providing free legal representation to residents facing eviction and banning landlords from using algorithmic software to raise rents. We should protect housing stock by restricting its purchase by private equity and investment firms, and require people to reside in housing used for short-term rentals. I support requiring community benefits agreements for all development projects, to protect communities from displacement and gentrification. I want to implement a housing first policy, which would provide stable housing with wraparound services for everyone experiencing homelessness.

Democracy, Transparency, and Accountability - We have a lot of work to do to increase local government accountability and transparency. We should raise the council pay to allow working-class people to represent their communities and change council meeting times so more residents can participate rather than holding them during a typical workday. City Council must respect the democratic outcome of ballot questions. I support the adoption of participatory budgeting, which would allow Colorado Springs residents to have input on how our tax dollars are spent in the city budget.

Proactive Public Safety - Real safety happens when communities are well-resourced rather than relying on punitive measures and overpolicing. I want Colorado Springs to establish alternative response teams that do not include police to deal with emergencies like mental health calls and reduce the money spent on lawsuits from excessive use of force. We should also provide more funding for the Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program, which has much better outcomes for those experiencing homelessness than CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"Our current growth model is irresponsible, unsustainable, and was always destined to end in failure. We must switch from single-family home sprawl that benefits developers to the detriment of the long-term economic health of the city, to smart urban infill. It's essential that we work to educate residents on the benefits of policies that emphasize incremental growth and affordability."

RICHARD GILLIT

KRDO13 reached out to Gillit, but he did not respond to our request by the deadline.

GREG THORNTON

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of the Colorado Springs District 3?

"I have had a 30+ year career in financial services, which I believe will help me root out waste in our government. I have spent the last 6 years o. The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Citizen Advisory Board. That experience has taught me how the City works and how to form a consensus on a 9 person board."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"We must develop a viable, science-based evacuation plan that provides citizens a real way to get out of harm's way. We also need to curb the current Council's penchant for approving actions with so many unanswered questions.

The Karman Line annexation, approval of skyscrapers downtown, and the ADU legislation that passed are all examples of a Council out of touch with their citizens wishes. I will listen to the citizens and the will of the people."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

"I would approve annexations that can be proven to not affect services negatively, doesn't diminish or water rights, builds affirdable, smaller housing. I will also push for more infill with lower cost options like condominiums and townhomes, providing a kess expensive way to home ownership."

CHRISTOPHER METZGAR

KRDO13 reached out to Metzgar, but they did not respond to our request by the deadline.