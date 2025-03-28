Colorado Springs City Council Voter Guide: District 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tom Bailey is running unopposed for District 2 in Colorado Springs. KRDO13 asked candidates three questions about their platforms, and Bailey's answers are below. Frank Chrisinger has officially withdrawn from the race for Council District 2. Frank Chrisinger will still appear on the ballot, and any votes for him will not be recorded, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

TOM BAILEY

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of Colorado Springs District 2?

"I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for a third of my life and my wife was born here. We both care deeply about this city and the Pikes Peak region and want to see it continue to thrive as the great place to live that we’ve grown to love over the years.

I was an intelligence officer and educator in the Air Force for 26 years, retiring as a Colonel. During my career I led organizations, served on staffs, and honed a variety of skills that will be useful as a member of City Council. More recently, as a member of the El Paso County Planning Commission, I learned about land use issues, and helped develop the El Paso County Master Plan by serving on the Advisory Committee that oversaw its creation. I’ve also volunteered with several non-profit and religious organizations where I’ve learned about many of the issues facing our city and how to work with a wide range of people to try to address them. With this wealth of experience, I believe I have the knowledge and skills needed to help lead this city into the future.

The issues facing the city and the turnover on Council that we’ll see in April’s election make this a critical time for Colorado Springs. Our City Council must be able to put aside personal ambitions and agendas to work together for the good of all the city’s residents, and I think I have acquired the skills to work collaboratively on City Council to find solutions to the city’s problems."

What are your top priorities for change in Colorado Springs?

"Many of the problems facing Colorado Springs are exacerbated by unreasonable obstructions to development. Whether it’s a result of reflexive NIMBYism, nostalgia for an elusive “way things used to be,” or market competition among rival business interests, opposition to growth and development threatens to strangle the city. Leading the effort to educate the public on the benefits of smart, responsible growth and equitably applying the appropriate criteria when considering all development proposals will renew public confidence in the process. Removing unnecessary restrictions to give property owners (large and small) the freedom to develop or build on their land to respond to the demands of a free market will ultimately allow our great city to continue to grow and thrive.

On a more basic level, there is a dangerous level of cynicism about government that has taken over our society. For example, dog whistles about “developer money” influencing Council decisions undermine public confidence in our institutions and impugn the integrity of those willing to serve in city government. Government is a collaborative endeavor that demands elected officials give one another the courtesy and respect commensurate with their offices. I pledge to engage with my colleagues, the mayor, and city staff, as well as my constituents, in a respectful and courteous manner and to work with them to build a better, safer, more prosperous city of Colorado Springs.

I hope to work with all my constituents in District 2 (and the city as a whole) to improve the level of civility with which we approach our differences and work to forge consensus to address the concerns of district residents. Neighbors may disagree on specific issues, but vitriol and personal attacks on those with whom one disagrees, don’t address the issues or contribute to solutions. Our current national climate might be difficult to overcome, but I think we can begin to address that disfunction in our society by starting here at home."

Colorado Springs, like many cities, has seen an influx of growth. How do you plan to maintain responsible growth and balance resident concern?

Because Colorado Springs is a great place to live, we will continue to grow and must provide economic opportunities and a range of housing for the people who live (and want to come) here. Growth needs to be responsible, reasonable, predictable, and sustainable. We must encourage smart growth to guide development to appropriate locations for expansion and construct a variety of housing types to

satisfy the needs and tastes of a diverse population. The primary role of city government is to establish and maintain a favorable business climate where employers see a cost effective place to conduct business and a place where their employees want to live.

Both infill and annexation have a place in addressing our city’s inevitable growth. I support annexation because the City should control its own destiny, rather than stand by as other jurisdictions create a patchwork of projects on its periphery. Well-planned growth through annexation is preferable to allowing others to limit Colorado Springs’ options for expansion and our ability to preserve our heritage.

In the end, respect for property rights must be the overriding factor. We need to remove unnecessary restrictions to give property owners (large and small) the freedom to develop or build housing products that respond to the demands of a free market, which will ultimately address the housing shortage and allow our great city to continue to th