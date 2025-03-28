Many feared dead as powerful 7.7-magnitude quake hits Myanmar with tremors felt across the region

By Ross Adkin, Alex Stambaugh and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit the heart of war-ravaged Myanmar on Friday, triggering the collapse of buildings across the region with many feared dead, as Thai authorities declared the capital Bangkok an “emergency zone.”

The earthquake cut through a vast and varied corner of Southeast Asia, sending terrifying tremors through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar’s civil war all the way to the glitzy high-rises of traffic-filled Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China’s southwestern remote and mountainous Yunnan province.

“Mother Nature was having its way – like swatting a fly,” Erik Jonan, a US citizen visiting a friend in the southern Thai city of Pattaya, told CNN.

Rescue officials are now scrambling to respond to the disaster in countries with very different resources.

Myanmar, one of Asia’s poorest nations, that has spent much of its recent history under military rule, has a long and troubled track record of struggling to respond to major natural disasters.

In contrast, neighboring Thailand is far more prosperous and a major tourist destination, with well-resourced and experienced rescue teams.

Video posted online showed panicked residents across Myanmar and Thailand running from swaying residential towers as dust fills the air, and traffic comes to a sudden stop on busy city streets.

Myanmar’s military junta declared an “emergency situation” across much of the center of the country, including in the second most populous city Mandalay and the military-built capital of Naypyidaw. It confirmed that the nation is facing multiple fatalities and urged people to donate blood to hospitals treating the injured.

Thailand’s prime minister also declared an “emergency zone” in Bangkok after the quake triggered the collapse of an under-construction high-rise building near the city’s Chatuchak Park, killing at least three people, according to Defense Minister Phumtham Wechachai.

Jack Brown, who has lived in Bangkok for 10 years, said he saw the building collapse as he took shelter in his car. “My initial thought was that if anybody is in this building, then 100% (there’s) going to be fatalities,” he told CNN.

Rescue crews are racing to free 81 people trapped under the rubble of the building, Reuters reported, citing a Thai deputy prime minister. Bangkok’s regional governor warned people to be cautious after many high-rise buildings were damaged. Two other deaths have been reported in the capital, authorities said.

Myanmar is already reeling from more than four years of civil war sparked by a bloody and economically destructive military coup, which has seen junta forces battle rebel groups across the country. The coup and ensuing conflict has battered its health infrastructure, leaving it ill-equipped to deal with major natural disasters.

Swathes of the country lie outside the control of the junta and are a run by a patchwork of ethnic rebels and militias, making compiling reliable information extremely difficult.

A resident of Mandalay told CNN they weren’t sure they would survive the quake.

“The quake was very powerful, we could not run out of the building immediately,” Tun Kyaw, 26, told CNN, asking to use a pseudonym.

“So we hid under desks for like three minutes of the quake.”

“It was like the whole building was going to collapse. I was not sure I would get out alive.”

Christina Powell, from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said: “We are gathering information about the people impacted, infrastructure damage, and immediate humanitarian needs to guide a response and will share more updates as information becomes available.”

The quake hit around 12:50 p.m. local time close to Mandalay, the former royal capital that is home to about 1.5 million people and boasts a host of historic temple complexes and palaces. Several aftershocks have since struck nearby, including one of 6.4-magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was recorded in Myanmar’s central Sagaing region, which has been ravaged by the civil war, with the junta, pro-military militia and rebel groups battling for control and all running checkpoints, making travel by road or river extremely difficult.

Sagaing is largely rural with dwellings mostly built with wood and thatch. Communications in the area are typically patchy due to intermittent fighting between the junta and rebel groups.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar authorities about the extent of the damage.

In the town of Taungoo, 70 miles south of the capital Naypyidaw, three people were killed after a mosque partially collapsed, Reuters reported, as authorities launch rescue efforts.

One resident in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial hub and around 380 miles away from the epicenter, told CNN: “We felt the quake for about one minute and then we ran out of the building.”

“We saw other people running out of the buildings too. It was very sudden and very strong.”

Another resident said phone networks in the city home to around 8 million people were briefly down following the quake, but were now working again.

A Yangon resident named Wang, who was on the 20th floor of a building when the quake hit, said “people next to me were all scared to death.”

“The quake felt so strong, and lasted really long,” said Wang, who did not want to give her first name.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

A resident of Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai, who did not want to be named, also said tremors were felt. “I couldn’t stay inside. So I rushed out onto the street,” they said.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport said around two hours after the quake that it was operating as usual, in an update shared on X.

By Friday evening, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the situation in the country was “starting to ease.” Around 12 aftershocks have been felt since the quake, he said, but there is no risk of a tsunami as the epicenter was far enough inland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

