‘We don’t talk’: LeBron James discusses relationship with Michael Jordan, later hits buzzer-beater to halt Lakers losing skid

(CNN) — LeBron James and Michael Jordan are seen as the two gold standards in the NBA. When it comes to discussing who is the greatest of all time, the debate between the two can often get heated.

James and Jordan both boast a host of accolades – James is the league’s all-time leading scorer, has four NBA titles and is a four-time MVP while Jordan has the highest scoring average in league history, was a six-time champion and won five MVPs – and the argument about who has had more of an impact will rage on for years to come.

But when asked about the pair’s relationship, James admitted that he doesn’t speak to the former Chicago Bulls legend often.

“We don’t talk,” James said on Wednesday’s edition of the “Pat McAfee Show.” “Because I’m still playing. I’m still playing, I’m still focused on my craft right now.”

James referenced the competitive streak both he and Jordan share as a reason for not being in regular communication, while also acknowledging that the times they have spoken meant a lot to him given Jordan was an idol for the Los Angeles Lakers star; James admitted that he wears No. 23 because of Jordan.

“And MJ, we all know MJ,” the 40-year-old said. “Even if you don’t know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is and – until I’m done and he doesn’t have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned, it’s mentioned with his – he’s like: ‘I don’t want to f**king talk to you. Don’t talk to me right now, I’m on a back nine.’”

James said he hopes his relationship with Jordan can grow after he hangs up his sneakers, referencing how his bond with the late Kobe Bryant developed after the “Black Mamba” had retired.

“Until I became a Laker and he had retired, that’s when our relationship became really, really good,” James said of his relationship with Bryant. “He welcomed me. He called me, like: ‘Bro, anything you need in LA, I got you. You’re a Laker now. You’re family.’

“And we would have multiple conversations. Obviously, you guys saw him coming to a lot of games … And when I passed him for the scoring record in Philly, he had a tweet out there like: ‘Keep on going.’ Like: ‘Keep transcending the game. Keep going.’ And that sh*t meant so much to me.”

James was speaking hours before the Lakers played the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis where the veteran converted a dramatic tip-in, buzzer-beater to help LA end its three-game losing streak.

After the Pacers had taken a 119-118 lead with 42.2 seconds remaining, Luka Dončić had an attempt to win it in the final seconds but his shot hit the rim, only for James to tip the ball in as the clock expired to give the Lakers the 120-119 win.

A video replay was needed to confirm whether the shot counted, but after a few minutes, the Lakers squad could celebrate in earnest.

“I was just trying to read the ball off the rim,” James explained afterwards. “It kind of looked like it was a little short, but I knew it had a chance to bounce in if it hit the front rim. Once it came out, I kind of wanted to tap it with enough time.

“Obviously, you could probably see me looking over at the Jumbotron to see if I actually got it in time and it was a good play for us.”

James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, barely extending his record double-digit scoring streak to 1,283 games after he entered the fourth with no made field goals and just three points.

“It’s whatever it takes to help your teammates win,” James said. “I can do other things to impact the game, that’s the beauty of my game, I’ve always built it my whole life as far as being three-dimensional, being able to get my guys involved, being able to rebound, defend and sprinkle some points in here and there.”

Dončić had 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Austin Reaves added 24 points as the Lakers got back to winning ways and move level with the Memphis Grizzlies to fourth in the Western Conference.

