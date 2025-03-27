Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are parents to a new baby girl.

The “Bad Things” singer announced the news on his Instagram page on Thursday, writing in the caption that “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”

MGK did not reveal their daughter’s name but noted that her date of birth was March 27.

In his post, he shared an accompanying short black-and-white clip of his daughter’s hand clasped onto his pointer finger.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Fox for comment.

The pair announced that they were expecting in November, when Fox posted photos showcasing her belly and a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram page.

This marks Fox and Kelly’s first child together, but they are both already parents to children from previous relationships.

Fox has three children – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 – with “90210” actor Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married between 2010 and 2020. The former couple briefly reconciled but finalized their divorce in 2022.

Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, born in 2009, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly were first romantically linked in 2020 when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video. They became engaged in 2022 but reportedly ended their engagement in 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.