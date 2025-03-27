El Paso County Clerk responds to new Trump executive order targeting election security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker is responding to a new executive order from President Donald Trump targeting national election security – and he says the state of Colorado already meets the new required standards.

Trump signed the new order on March 25, titled Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections. It outlines new directives for strengthening voter identification, securing voter registration lists and establishing stricter deadlines for mail-in ballots.

In response to the order, Schleiker said that many of the priorities the president outlined in the order are already practices that have long been part of election operations in El Paso County.

“We welcome conversations on election integrity, and we want voters to know that El Paso County and the State of Colorado already meet or exceed many of the standards emphasized in the Executive Order,” said Schleiker. “Our election system is secure, transparent, and nationally recognized for its accuracy and accessibility.”

Key comparisons between the executive order and Colorado Law:

Ballot Deadlines : The Executive Order requires all ballots to be received by Election Day. Colorado law already enforces this, stating that ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Night to count.

: The Executive Order requires all ballots to be received by Election Day. Colorado law already enforces this, stating that ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Night to count. Paper Ballots & Audits : Colorado uses 100% paper ballots and conducts risk-limiting audits after every election, the Clerk and Recorder's office said. El Paso County further enhances transparency through the Ballot Audit Tool, which allows voters to view digital images of their own ballots.

: Colorado uses 100% paper ballots and conducts risk-limiting audits after every election, the Clerk and Recorder's office said. El Paso County further enhances transparency through the Ballot Audit Tool, which allows voters to view digital images of their own ballots. Voter Roll Maintenance : Colorado regularly updates voter records using death data, address changes, and DMV records — all practices that align with federal requirements.

: Colorado regularly updates voter records using death data, address changes, and DMV records — all practices that align with federal requirements. Non-Citizen Voting Protections : Only U.S. citizens are eligible to register and vote in Colorado. Applicants must attest to their citizenship under penalty of perjury. El Paso County follows all state and federal verification procedures to ensure voter eligibility, the clerk's office said.

: Only U.S. citizens are eligible to register and vote in Colorado. Applicants must attest to their citizenship under penalty of perjury. El Paso County follows all state and federal verification procedures to ensure voter eligibility, the clerk's office said. In-Person Voting Access: While the Executive Order encourages limited mail-in voting, Colorado law provides both mail ballots and secure in-person voting options. El Paso County operates multiple Voter Service and Polling Centers with ADA-compliant equipment.

The Executive Order also proposes future changes, including requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote – but the El Paso County Clerk's office says these requirements would necessitate federal rulemaking and could face legal challenges. The office said it will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on any required changes.

“As always, our focus remains on ensuring fair, secure, and accessible elections for every eligible voter in El Paso County,” Schleiker said. “While I and my staff understand the Executive Order’s intent to reinforce integrity in elections, El Paso County already leads that state in many of the policy areas outlined, balancing security, transparency, and voter access. El Paso County will continue to implement Colorado law with the utmost integrity, and we remain committed to protecting the public’s trust in our electoral process.”

You can find more information on local election procedures here, or contact the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Department at (719) 575-VOTE (8683).