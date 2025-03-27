Domestic dogs suspected in death of Costilla County woman

COSTILL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman was found dead with bite wounds on Jan. 23, 2025, in Costilla County.

According to the Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the El Paso County Coroner conducted the autopsy on 68-year-old Cindy Denholm and came to the conclusion that she died as a result of injuries caused by an animal attack. The injuries were consistent with those inflicted by a canine.

The CCSO said Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) assisted with the investigation and determined there was no evidence of wildlife involvement; rather, the evidence points to domestic canines. The sheriff's office said the area where the incident happened has had a history of domestic dogs running loose for years, some of which have been feral.

According to the CCSO, samples taken from the bite wounds will undergo further analysis.