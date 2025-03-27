City of Colorado Springs preparing for homeless camp clean-ups next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Colorado Springs is preparing a clean up operation after complaints about homeless camps. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one of the main reasons why they're doing the clean up is due to the number of complaints about what people are seeing when they walk around city trails.

Complaints include things like people defecating in public and lots of needles on the ground.

CSPD said that this week, officers, along with other agencies, have talked with many homeless people to let them know about the clean-up. 70 camps were recently found along trails near Cimarron Street alone.

CSPD said that aside from cleaning up multiple areas, the goal of the operation is also to provide resources for those who are willing to accept them.

The police department said that right now, they're focusing on trails and Dorchester Park.

The Colorado Springs Homeless Outreach program has been focusing this week on helping people get into shelters ahead of the clean-up.

"We always are attempting to balance the enforcement with the resource navigation side. And so our goal is always to help individuals exit homelessness and provide whatever resources are available in our community," said Amanda Smith, CSFD Community & Public Health Supervisor.

The clean-up will take place next Wednesday and Thursday.