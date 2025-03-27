AI in health care, climate activists quit, Sundance’s new home: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! March Madness resumes tonight with the first batch of men’s games in college basketball’s Sweet 16. Duke and Florida are among the teams in action — here’s what to watch for. The women’s games start tomorrow.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ AI in health care: The medical community is embracing the use of artificial intelligence. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen said it’s important for patients to understand how it could improve care — as well as the reasons for continued caution.

2️⃣ Calling it quits: The UK climate activist group Just Stop Oil said it will end disruptive protests, which have included throwing soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” smashing the glass protecting the Magna Carta and spraying orange powder paint on Stonehenge.

3️⃣ Just getting warmed up: There’s something satisfying about working up a sweat and watching the droplets roll down your skin. That’s why heated workouts and hot yoga are all the rage, but are they actually good for you? Experts weigh in.

4️⃣ ‘Beyond imagination’: A bizarre parasitic creature preserved in 99 million-year-old amber had a Venus flytrap-like device on its abdomen that likely allowed it to inject eggs into entrapped insects. Scientists are intrigued.

5️⃣ Change of scenery: After more than 40 years in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival has a new home. The popular showcase for independent movies will move to another snow-capped mountain town starting in 2027.

Watch this

🎾 Fresh perspective: In a matter of weeks, Gaby Dabrowski’s life was turned upside down. The Canadian tennis player said she was determined to keep competing after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and she enjoyed a successful year on the doubles courts.

Top headlines

• Federal judge orders Trump administration to preserve Signal messages

• White House pulls Stefanik’s UN ambassador nomination amid concern over narrow Republican House majority

• HHS cuts 10,000 employees in major overhaul of health agencies

Check this out

👩‍🦰 Hair apparent: During the past two decades, photographer Irina Werning has traveled around Latin America with one goal in mind: find women — and eventually, men — with the longest hair. Take a look at the styles that have become powerful symbols of identity.

Quotable

‘No other land’: The Oscar-winning Palestinian director said he won’t let an attack by a mob of Israeli settlers push him out of his home. Ballal said he was handcuffed, blindfolded and beaten while detained in a military facility.

Quiz time

🦎 How did iguanas cross the ocean to get from North America to Fiji?

﻿A. They swam

B. On vegetation rafts

C. Carried by birds

D. On the back of dinosaurs

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Online hate: Selena Gomez thinks women “have it much harder” than men when it comes to negative comments on social media. The singer and actress just released a collaborative album with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

Good vibes

🍨 Cold-hearted crime: Stealing someone’s ice cream is a serious matter. So when the mom of a 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin did just that, he called 911. “My mommy is being bad,” he told the dispatcher. The police decided to let it go. Two days later, officers surprised the young whistleblower with two scoops of ice cream topped with blue sprinkles.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Iguanas floated 5,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean on vegetation rafts, according to a new study. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

