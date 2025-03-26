Skip to Content
WATCH: Dramatic video shows crowds fleeing gunfire in mass shooting

Las Cruces Police Department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRDO) - Dramatic video shows the critical moments as gunfire rang out at an unsanctioned car show in New Mexico. The shooting left three dead and more than a dozen injured.

Authorities say the incident was a shootout between opposing groups after a fight broke out.

According to ABC News, police have arrested Tomas Rivas, age 20, as well as three juveniles for their involvement. They were all charged with three open counts of murder.

Celeste Springer

