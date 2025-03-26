School District 49 to vote on resolution formally recognizing two sexes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – According to an agenda released by School District 49, board members are set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that formally acknowledges two sexes – male and female.

The plan, titled "Protecting Safety and Privacy for Boys and Girls in All School Settings," aims to incorporate biological sex distinctions into the district's policies and practices.

In the draft resolution, the board emphasizes the distinction between "sex" as a biological trait and "gender expression" or "gender identity," as defined by recent state and federal legislation.

The resolution also cites an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which declares that "it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female" and threatens to withdraw funds from educational institutions whose policies don't recognize two biological sexes.

According to the resolution, if passed, the board will direct the superintendent to update any relevant administrative policy and procedures to be "consistent with the knowledge that there are only two sexes,

male and female."

It would also mandate that locker rooms, bathrooms and sporting events are separated by biological sex, and instructs the district to take "all available legal steps" to prevent males from competing in female sporting events.

The Woodland Park School District passed a similar resolution recognizing only two sexes in January.

Read the full draft resolution below: