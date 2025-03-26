El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing out of Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 37-year-old man.

Officials say Rion Medina was last seen on March 24 at 10:30 p.m. He was seen leaving his residence in the 14800 block of Pamela Way in Peyton.

The CBI says Medina has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5'7" and roughly 165 pounds. Officials report he has tattoos on his arms, top of his head, neck, hands, knuckles, stomach, chest, leg, ankles, and face.

If you've seen him or have any information, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.