Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing out of Peyton

CBI
By
Published 1:57 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 37-year-old man.

Officials say Rion Medina was last seen on March 24 at 10:30 p.m. He was seen leaving his residence in the 14800 block of Pamela Way in Peyton.

The CBI says Medina has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5'7" and roughly 165 pounds. Officials report he has tattoos on his arms, top of his head, neck, hands, knuckles, stomach, chest, leg, ankles, and face.

If you've seen him or have any information, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content