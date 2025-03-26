Colorado Senate passes pair of bills creating restrictions on ammo purchases, gun shows

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A pair of gun safety bills that would raise the minimum age to purchase ammunition and improve security at gun shows are now headed back to the Colorado House after being approved by the State Senate Tuesday.

HB25-1133 would raise the minimum age to purchase firearm ammunition to 21 years old, with some exceptions, while also requiring that sellers verify a buyer’s age using a government-issued photo ID. If passed, the House bill would also require sellers to store ammunition in locked cases or behind a counter in order to prevent theft.

“Differing requirements for purchasing firearms and ammunition create dangerously lax conditions for at-risk youth," Sen. Judy Amabile (D-Boulder), who sponsored the bill, said. "This bill would increase the age to purchase ammunition and strengthen display and delivery requirements to prevent theft and keep ammunition out of the hands of those intent on doing harm to themselves or others."

Meanwhile, HB25-1238 aims to strengthen security and safety measures at gun shows. If passed, it would require that promoters of gun shows maintain liability insurance and submit "detailed security plans" to local law enforcement before an event, including information about vendors, security personnel, venue entrances and exits and locations of security cameras.

"Colorado has suffered a disproportionate number of tragic shootings and we must do whatever we can to prevent future acts of senseless violence," Sen. Cathy Kipp (D-Fort Collins), who sponsored both bills, said. "Both of these bills are commonsense measures to help ensure dangerous firearms don’t get into the wrong hands and that Colorado state law is being followed wherever firearms are sold."

The bill would also require that firearms and ammunition are appropriately tagged, stored, and displayed at gun shows to prevent theft.

Both bills will now head back to the House for amendment consideration. There, the amendments will need to be approved before the legislation lands on the Governor’s desk.