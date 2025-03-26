Colorado-based Denver Air Connection chosen to be Pueblo’s new air carrier

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado-based airline will soon serve as the new air carrier for the Pueblo Memorial Airport, providing round-trip flights between Denver and Pueblo.

Denver Air Connection (DAC) will replace Southern Airways starting May 1, servicing 12 flights each week between Pueblo and the Denver International Airport (DIA).

The new partnership comes after the airport reported recurring issues with their previous airline, Southern Air. According to the city, consistently canceled flights and mechanical problems led to a decrease in travel from the airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation selected DAC out of five bids earlier in March, and the city announced the decision in a Facebook post on Monday.

Beginning in May, passengers will be able to choose between airline partners American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines when booking their trip.

The Pueblo Memorial Airport is part of the federal government's essential air service program, which helps smaller communities like Pueblo access national transportation by paying carriers to service smaller airports.

You can book your next trip now on DenverAirConnection.com, or through any of the airline partners.