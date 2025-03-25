WATCH: Fort Carson soldiers prepare for patrols ordered by Pres. Trump along Mexico border

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Soldiers from Fort Carson are gearing up to patrol and secure the U.S. border. Video from the Department of Defense shows the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat team, 4th Infantry Division, conducting equipment tests on Monday.

Earlier this month, U.S. Northern Command announced that 2,400 soldiers would be sent to Texas to patrol the border. Officials said in a release that soldiers would not be involved in deportations directly, instead focusing their attention to detection, monitoring, and transportation support.

The U.S. Northern Command said this is the first time Strykers have provided support at the southern border since 2012. That was during the Obama administration.