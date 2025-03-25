Vietnam veteran laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Tuesday, a Vietnam veteran was laid to rest 52 years after his death.

Dozens of veterans, current military, and members of the community came out to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery to pay their respects.

Originally, Marine Corp Veteran Jim E. Van Hoose Jr. was classified as an Unclaimed Veteran, but that changed hours before he was laid to rest.

"We went through our normal checks and all of that to ensure that we couldn't locate any next of kin. And this morning, we had the next of kin. The son of the deceased actually showed up," said Skyler Holmes, Cemetery Director of Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Van Hoose Jr.'s son came to lay his father to rest, and many thanked him for his father's sacrifice.

Terry Crum, a Marine Vet, said it was important for him to come out today.

"And because this veteran was a Marine, he was my brother, was a brother Marine. And so it's always, always a heartfelt event," said Crum.

According to Holmes, about 120 people showed up to the service.