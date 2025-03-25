Police, deputies investigating string of overnight robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a string of overnight robberies.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers are currently investigating at least four different locations. Our team can confirm that El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Maverik at 2477 Peterson Road around 5 a.m. on March 25.

We can also confirm that police are investigating at the 7/11 located at 7692 Barnes Road.

We have several crews en route.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.