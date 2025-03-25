Skip to Content
Police, deputies investigating string of overnight robberies

today at 5:41 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a string of overnight robberies.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers are currently investigating at least four different locations. Our team can confirm that El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Maverik at 2477 Peterson Road around 5 a.m. on March 25.

We can also confirm that police are investigating at the 7/11 located at 7692 Barnes Road.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

